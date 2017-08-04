HALLOWELL — Vaughan Woods & Historic Homestead will host an informal evening of talks and refreshments from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the garden pavilion, followed by an open house.

Special guest speaker Matthew Hargraves, chief curator of art collections at the Yale Center for British Art, will share his insights into the newly conserved Vaughan Family Portrait. Conservators Nina Roth-Wells and Johanna Moore will present their discoveries and methods.

Following the talks, participants can tour the Homestead’s eclectic art collection and view the 1754 portrait.

This project is supported by a grant from the Maine Humanities Council & event sponsorship from the Kennebec Savings Bank.

Admission will cost $20. To make a reservation, visit vaughanhomestead.org or call 622-9831.

