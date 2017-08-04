WATERVILLE — A 26-year-old man on federal probation for drug trafficking was arrested on drug-related charges late Thursday morning after police executed a search warrant at his apartment.

Patrick David Hanson, who lives at the Home Place Inn at 150 College Ave., was arrested at 11:45 a.m., four years after his attorney told a U.S. District Court judge in Bangor that Hanson would “change his habits” after seeing how drug abuse affects people, Chief Joseph Massey said.

“Obviously he didn’t hold true to his promise to the judge,” Massey said.

Police investigated Hanson for one month on the suspicion that he was trafficking fentanyl, an often deadly opioid medication that can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, before executing a search warrant at his apartment Friday.

After the search, they found Hanson nearby and arrested him, seized $550 in cash and evidence of drug trafficking, including ledgers, scales and packaging material, Massey said. They also found 4 grams of fentanyl.

Hanson faces charges of aggravated trafficking in a schedule W drug, a class A felony; criminal conspiracy for colluding to traffic drugs with others, a class B felony; and unlawful possession of fentanyl, a class C felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11 at the Augusta Judicial Center.

Brianna Maberry, 21, who lives with Hanson in Waterville and was with him at the time of his arrest, was summoned on charges of aggravated trafficking in a schedule W drug, a class A felony; criminal conspiracy for colluding to traffic drugs with others, a class B felony; and violating a condition of release, a class E misdemeanor.

She is scheduled to appear Sept. 25 at the Augusta Judicial Center.

The investigation is ongoing, Massey said.

Hanson previously was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and 500 grams or more of cocaine, as well as a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances.

