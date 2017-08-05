Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were: north/south — Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Diane Bishop and Patricia Damon, and Rosemarie Goodwin and Jeanine Kivus; east/west — Audrey and Carroll Harding, William Everts and Charlotte Rowlands, and Ron Cote and Pete Snell. Winners on Thursday were Alice Bruist-Mak and Janet Arey, Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami, Stephanie Barley and Nancy Fritz, and John Anastasio and Nancy Lenfest.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were: Karen Torrey and Barbara Terhune placed first, Paul and Judy Jones placed second, Willy Pouliot and Mary Alice Rancourt placed third, Ed and Joyce Rushton, placed fourth, and Carroll and Audrey Harding placed fifth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge and cribbage winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were: April Napolitano placed first; Gerene LaChapelle placed second and Sally Nelson placed third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were: Peggy Barrett placed first, Jerry Sandidge placed second and Bill Moore, placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

