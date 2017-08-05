Augusta, Farmington hospitals welcome new medical oncologists

AUGUSTA — Dr. Byung Kim and Dr. Rachit Kumar have joined MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in the medical oncology department. Specializing in oncology and hematology, they also see patients at the Alfond Center for Health.

Kim joins MaineGeneral after completing a hematology/oncology fellowship at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, a hospital affiliated with Boston University School of Medicine.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, and his medical degree from St. George’s University, in Grenada. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center.

Kumar joins MaineGeneral after completing a hematology/oncology fellowship at Georgetown University/MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

He earned his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Georgetown University/MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Both doctors are certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Kumar also has begun providing cancer care at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to the hospital. Kumar sees patients in Farmington every Wednesday, joining cancer care providers Dr. Richard Krull, and physician assistant Susan Trafton in staffing the FMH oncology department. All are affiliated with the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is a partner in the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network, which is designed to reduce the need for patients to travel whenever possible by connecting cancer experts with cancer patients close to home.

From a contributed release

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.