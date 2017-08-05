Readfield Historical Society recently announced its Heritage Days activities for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, most events will take place at 759 Main St., Readfield Depot.

Friday events

• Annual Wine and Cheese event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

There will be an assortment of cheeses, sausages, crackers, pickles and cookies. Wine will be served by James Webb, sommelier. Non-alcoholic beverages also will be available. Attendees can see the museum displays, collections and some of the changes made this summer.

• Dedication of Library and Archives is scheduled for 6:30 to 7 p.m.

A dedication of the new Holly Hock Dumaine Library and Archives will include members of the Dumaine family and historical society members. This addition is made possible by Chris Dumaine’s donation in memory of his wife Holly, who was an historical society charter member and longtime supporter.

Saturday events

• The Old Fairgrounds Trail History Walk will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dale Potter-Clark from the historical society will share some history of the old fairgrounds. Readfield’s Age Friendly Committee and Trails Committee will talk about the handicapped accessible trails within that system. Participants should meet at the old fairgrounds parking lot by 9:30 a.m.

• The Readfield Historical Society Museum and Holly Hock Dumaine Memorial Library and Archives will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Readfield Historian Evelyn Potter and longtime Lake Maranacook summer resident Laurie Emmett will man the historical society building. Attendees can browse the museum and chat with Potter and Emmett who, in addition to summering in Readfield for decades, was a longtime friend of the Townsend sisters: Ruth, Marion, Mary and Alice, of Readfield Depot.

• Dale Potter-Clark will be at the museum from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sign books and answer questions about her and Charles L. Day’s book “The Founders and Evolution of Summer Resorts and Kids’ Camps on Four Lakes in Central Maine”

The book includes 220 photos and the histories of 40 establishments and their founders that did or still exist on the lakes Maranacook, Torsey, Lovejoy, Echo and “Lake Myra,” including the Townsend Farm. Also covered in the book is the coming of the railroad and trolley, the development of Readfield Depot into a village, and how the area evolved into a fishing mecca and tourist destination point.

The building is open for tours and research from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays through Labor Day weekend, and by appointment.

For more information, call 377-2299.

