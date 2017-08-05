CAPE ELIZABETH — Kenyan runners swept to victories at the 20th TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race on Saturday morning – and race founder Joan Benoit Samuelson made a bit of history as well.

Stephen Kosgei Kibet of Kenya finished a second ahead of last year’s winner, North Yarmouth native Ben True.

The 30-year-old Kibet, who also won Beach to Beacon in 2015 and placed second in 2014, finished in 27 minutes, 55 seconds. Leonard Kiplimo-Barsoton of Kenya was third in 28:00.

Mary Keitany of Kenya won the women’s race for the second consecutive year, posting a course record of 30:41.

Keitany, 35, broke her own course record by four seconds. Purity Rionoripo of Kenya was second in 31:00 and Meseret Defar of Ethiopia third (31:14).

Samuelson typically greets finishers at the finish line, but on Saturday she ran in the race for just the fourth time in the event’s history. Samuelson, who turned 60 in May, posted the fastest 10K road race time (39:19) for an American woman aged 60 or older – better than the American record of 39:24 by Christine Kennedy in Dedham, Massachusetts on April 26, 2015.

Samuelson’s run may not qualify as a U.S. record, however, because Beach to Beacon is a point-to-point course and thus ineligible for world records (and possibly U.S. records).

The top American woman was Shalane Flanagan of Portland, Oregon, who finished fourth overall in 31:15. The fastest Maine woman was Emily Durgin of Standish in 34:43. Michelle Lilienthal of Portland, the top Maine woman last year, was second in 35:11 and Tracy Guerrette of St. Agatha third (36:43).

Jesse Orach of Gorham was the winner among the Maine men for the second consecutive year, topping Rob Gomez of Windham by less than a second in a dramatic finish. Orach collapsed about 100 yards from the end of the race, got back on his feet and crossed the finish line with the aid of Gomez. Both had unofficial times of 31:31. Liam Simpson of Cape Elizabeth (32:22) was third among the Mainers.

Krige Schabort of Rome, Georgia won the men’s wheelchair race in 22:14. Hannah Babalola of Nigeria was the top women’s wheelchair racer (28:26) in her first attempt at Beach to Beacon.

More than 6,800 runners finished the event, Maine’s largest annual road race.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.