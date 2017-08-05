AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:45 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

9:40 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Brook Road.

11:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:35 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

11:49 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Fairbanks Street.

12:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Brook Road.

1:59 p.m., a 26-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on charges of theft and criminal trespass by police responding to a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

4:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Meadow Road.

4:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Brook Road.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

7:15 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of operating vehicle without a license following an accident, in which no injuries were reported, on Eastern Avenue.

8:02 p.m., theft was reported on Monroe Street.

8:58 p.m., simple assault was reported on New England Road.

11:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported on Balsam Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:10 a.m., Meagan Jean Keane, 32, of Wiscasset, was arrested on Cony Street and charged with theft by deception.

11:28 a.m., Timothy J. Stitham, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on Hospital Street on warrants.

3:19 p.m., Krysta L. Roberts, 24, of Gardiner, was arrested on Civic Center Drive on warrants.

11:29 p.m., Billie Tozzi, 43, of Oxford, Massachusetts, was arrested at the intersection of Western Avenue and Sewall Street on a warrant.

