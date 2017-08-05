IN ANSON, Friday at 6:22 p.m., a scam was reported on West Mills Road.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Doe Circle.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:21 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
6:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Police Plaza.
8:51 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Kelley Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.
9:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
11:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
1:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Street.
2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Federal Row.
IN JAY, Friday at 6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Otis Street.
Saturday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a scam was reported on Ash Street.
11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lower Mills Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Center and Main streets.
9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pleasant Point Park on McGrath Pond Road.
11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:17 a.m., theft was reported on Greeley Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:50 a.m., theft was reported on Cowette Street.
1:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. James Street.
3:04 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.
4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.
10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:39 p.m., a scam was reported on Melody Lane.
8:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dexter Road.
IN STRONG, Friday at 9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:40 a.m., sex offenses were reported at a playground on North Street.
1:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Prospect Street.
3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
11:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.
IN WELD, Friday at 5:53 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.
5:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on East Brook Lane.
IN WILTON, Friday at 5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
6:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.
8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Matthew Adams, 21, of Jay, was arrested on five warrants.
Chantel Blount, 29, of Mexico, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Melinda Darveau, 45, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:20 a.m., Tyler Joseph York, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, terrorizing and violating conditional release.
10:08 a.m., Terry James Kelley, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior offenses.
10:42 a.m., Corbin Allen Pratt, 32, of Portland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct and arson.
1:51 p.m., Philip Matthew Crotts, 43, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
2:12 p.m., Ronald Andrew Hutchins, 44, of New Portland, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
10:49 p.m., Mark G. Nelson, 62, of Starks, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and operating a vehicle under the influence.
11:57 p.m., Arthur J. Brown, 46, of Embden, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after a suspension, violating conditional release and two warrants.
Saturday at 3:24 a.m., Matthew Paul Frye, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence with one prior offense.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:35 a.m., Melissa Witham, 30, of Rome, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:10 a.m., Clayton Alexander Turner, of China, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and without a license, violation conditional release and possession of a suspended license.