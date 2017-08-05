IN ANSON, Friday at 6:22 p.m., a scam was reported on West Mills Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Doe Circle.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:21 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Police Plaza.

8:51 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.

9:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

1:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Street.

2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Federal Row.

IN JAY, Friday at 6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Otis Street.

Saturday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a scam was reported on Ash Street.

11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Center and Main streets.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pleasant Point Park on McGrath Pond Road.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:17 a.m., theft was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:50 a.m., theft was reported on Cowette Street.

1:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. James Street.

3:04 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:39 p.m., a scam was reported on Melody Lane.

8:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dexter Road.

IN STRONG, Friday at 9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:40 a.m., sex offenses were reported at a playground on North Street.

1:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Prospect Street.

3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

11:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

IN WELD, Friday at 5:53 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.

5:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on East Brook Lane.

IN WILTON, Friday at 5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Matthew Adams, 21, of Jay, was arrested on five warrants.

Chantel Blount, 29, of Mexico, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Melinda Darveau, 45, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:20 a.m., Tyler Joseph York, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, terrorizing and violating conditional release.

10:08 a.m., Terry James Kelley, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior offenses.

10:42 a.m., Corbin Allen Pratt, 32, of Portland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct and arson.

1:51 p.m., Philip Matthew Crotts, 43, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.

2:12 p.m., Ronald Andrew Hutchins, 44, of New Portland, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

10:49 p.m., Mark G. Nelson, 62, of Starks, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and operating a vehicle under the influence.

11:57 p.m., Arthur J. Brown, 46, of Embden, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after a suspension, violating conditional release and two warrants.

Saturday at 3:24 a.m., Matthew Paul Frye, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence with one prior offense.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:35 a.m., Melissa Witham, 30, of Rome, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:10 a.m., Clayton Alexander Turner, of China, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and without a license, violation conditional release and possession of a suspended license.

