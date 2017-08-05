RANGELEY — The 24th annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Mingo Springs Golf Course, 43 Country Club Road. A rain date is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
The event will feature prizes for men’s and ladies’ longest drive on holes 11 and 18, prizes for closest-to-pin on holes 4 and 12, prizes for first and second place in each flight, a step aside scramble, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase, and there will be “golden tees.”
A 50/50 raffle is planned and a buffet dinner at the Country Club Inn.
Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the chamber of commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected].
Entry forms for golfers are available at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce office, 6 Park Road, or at Mingo Springs Golf Course.