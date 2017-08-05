Eight youth and four adults traveled 2,370 miles from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Leeds to provide a week of intense volunteering in our community through Rural Community Action Ministry. They stayed at the Leeds Community Church. These individuals added a fresh coat of paint to decks at the senior shelter, worked in the gardens, assisted in the replacing of a deck and some interior painting for a local client, and spent some quality time with the residents at The Meadows in Greene.

Their trip was not all work and no play — they attended a Yoga group, visited Popham and Stinchfield beaches, picked strawberries, ate homemade ice cream from Tubby’s in Wayne, and enjoyed the panorama view from the fire tower on the summit of Mt. Pisgah. They enjoyed all the “green” here in Maine as they said, “New Mexico is very brown.” Their visit is just one example of the services that RCAM coordinates for individuals in the community. Local businesses helped make their visit to Maine memorable.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.