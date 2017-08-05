The Winthrop Town Council is scheduled to meet Monday to consider a request from the School Department to use some of the $277,000 in additional education aid received from the state to fund items cut from next year’s budget.

Councilors also are scheduled to consider other finance-related proposals at their 7 p.m. meeting at the Town Office. One is meant to improve internal audit controls, communication and interaction between school and town officials; and another is discussion of ways to help balance budgets in the coming years.

Last month voters approved a $10.98 million school budget, after rejecting the initially proposed school budget, which was $200,000 higher, in June.

The state budget included additional state funding for education, and Winthrop recently received $277,000 in state funding that wasn’t included in the budget approved by Winthrop voters.

Superintendent Gary Rosenthal has said he plans to ask councilors to be able to use $100,000 of the $277,000 in new state revenue to help restore items cut from the school budget, including restoring his position as superintendent back to full-time, and to fund a health aide position removed as part of $155,000 in cuts to the budget made by town councilors.

Other finance-related proposals on Monday’s council agenda include a recommendation from the town staff “on how we can strengthen and improve the internal controls, flow of data, reporting and interaction between the School and Town,” the agenda item states.

Officials are also scheduled to discuss how to balance any future budget increases over multiple years, without additional debt funding and consider what the tax rate could be over the next two years.

Councilors are also scheduled to consider closing Union Street temporarily for the upcoming Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce’s Sidewalk Art Festival, Aug. 19; and to hear an update on the fire station construction project.

