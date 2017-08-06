AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed July 27-Aug. 2, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Brandon P. Arnold, 35, of Augusta, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked and failing to stop for an officer, all April 3, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence, $1,075 in fines, 30-day license suspension.

Camp Baggage Florida LLC, of Tequesta, Florida, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 14-hour rule June 20, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Robert Carson, 22, of South Portland, domestic violence assault March 6, 2017, in Waterville; 240-day jail sentence, all but 28 days suspended, two years of probation.

David Dickens, 27, of Gardiner, criminal mischief June 1, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Joshua J. Fairfield, 38, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle June 14, 2017, in Manchester; dismissed.

Jake Lee Foster, 22, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 11, 2017, in Augusta; 18-month jail sentence, $130 restitution.

Sarah L. George, 31, of Winslow, operating under the influence Jan. 7, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Adam Hemeon, 40, of Concord, Massachusetts, operating without safety equipment July 2, 2017, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Michael Hodgkins, 28, of Windham, operating vehicle without a license July 29, 2017, in Augusta; one-day jail sentence.

Jeffrey A. McAllister, 53, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, June 22, 2017, in Monmouth; 180-day jail sentence, all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension, $1,200 in fines, $500 suspended. Violating condition of release July 3, 2017, in Manchester; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 28, 2017, in Monmouth; 96-hour jail sentence.

Erik A. McArthur, 28, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release June 16, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence, $600 fine, one-year license suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release July 12, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed. Operating under the influence March 10, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, five-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua W. McMillan, 23, of Randolph, violating condition of release May 22, 2017, in Gardiner; dismissed.

Zachary Moore, 26, of China Village, domestic violence assault Jan. 1, 2016, in China; 364-day jail sentence, all but three days suspended, two years of probation.

Theodore J. Moriello, 36, of Rowley, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license July 1, 2017, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Reginald W. Murray Jr., 49, of South Gardiner, four counts each of visual sexual aggression against a child under 14 and violation of privacy Nov. 18, 2014-July 15, 2015, all in Clinton; dismissed.

Sherri Quinlan, 40, of Rumford, operating after registration suspended June 2, 2017, in Augusta; dismissed.

Jonathan M. Sdao, 26, of Niwot, Colorado, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop May 22, 2016, in Waterville; dismissed.

William Stanley, 60, of Bangor, operating motor vehicle outside class June 7, 2017, in Sidney; $75 fine.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.