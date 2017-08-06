AUGUSTA
Saturday at 7:53 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:06 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on West River Road.
12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.
3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
4:30 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Coughlin Street.
5:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
7:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
Sunday at 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Williams Street.
4:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
4:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Water and Greenville streets.
9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Saturday at 9:35 p.m., Thomas M. Pridham, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on Northern Avenue and charged with domestic violence assault.
11:27 p.m., David Eugene Chase, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on Southern Avenue on a warrant.
Sunday at 12:41 a.m., Darrin Roy Cooper, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on Old Belgrade Road on a warrant.