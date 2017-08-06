AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:53 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:06 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on West River Road.

12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.

3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

4:30 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Coughlin Street.

5:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

7:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

Sunday at 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Williams Street.

4:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

4:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Water and Greenville streets.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Saturday at 9:35 p.m., Thomas M. Pridham, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on Northern Avenue and charged with domestic violence assault.

11:27 p.m., David Eugene Chase, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on Southern Avenue on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:41 a.m., Darrin Roy Cooper, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on Old Belgrade Road on a warrant.

