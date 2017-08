IN CANAAN, Saturday at 1:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

12:24 p.m., vandalism was reported on Six Rod Road.

12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:12 p.m., trees were reported down on Great Moose Drive.

IN JAY, Saturday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Maxwell Road.

Sunday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Welch Street.

3:39 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Waterville Road.

5:05 p.m., a car theft was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7:51 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

3:58 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.

8:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lang Hill Road.

3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ox Bow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.

IN ROME, Saturday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Court Street.

9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

10:10 a.m., a report of someone negotiating a worthless instrument was taken on Water Street.

12:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

3:50 p.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.

5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

Sunday at 2:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

3:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

8:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:29 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

9:49 a.m., harassing calls were reported on Elm Street.

11:13 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

11:57 a.m., harassing calls were reported on Elm Street.

12:26 p.m., theft was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.

12:46 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on King Court.

12:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

4:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

6:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:26 p.m., theft was reported on Front Place.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Street.

10:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

11:27 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

11:52 p.m., a call about a fight was taken at Cancun Restaurant on Silver Street.

Sunday at 12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Dalton Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:50 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Magrath Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

Sunday at 1:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Herd Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:26 a.m., Stephanie Faith Drinkwater, 40, of Harmony, was arrested on charges of violating conditional release and operating a vehicle after a habitual offender revocation, as well as two warrants.

1:06 p.m., Ryley Todd O’Brien, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

Sunday at 1:43 a.m., Justin R. Farnham, 20, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditional release and operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Eric Jason George, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:19 p.m., Robert L. Salley, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Sunday at 12:56 a.m., Caleb A. Romanov, 18, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and without a license.

