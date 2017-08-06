Portland police said a confrontation between an angry motorist and a pedestrian in Portland’s Old Port escalated Sunday night, ending in a bizarre scene that had the driver dragging the pedestrian for several feet down a congested street.

Lt. Kevin Cashman said the driver of a sedan honked his horn at a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial streets around 6:30 p.m.

Cashman said the pedestrian took offense. When the driver rolled his window down, Cashman said the men exchanged words.

Cashman said the 69-year-old driver told police that he feared the confrontation would turn violent so he tried to drive off, but the pedestrian, who is 47, grabbed onto the vehicle and ended up getting dragged for several feet before he fell into the street.

An ambulance responded and the man was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Cashman.

The incident remains under investigation and charges could be filed, Cashman said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.