Sunday was a stunning day with low humidity and a brisk dry breeze along with sunshine. Now we are watching a new area of clouds and rain associated with low pressure heading for New England.

Typically this time of year I would be challenged trying to figure out whether there will be thunderstorms or not. This has been the summer of the nor’easter with another one coming Monday evening into early Tuesday.

Most of the rain has missed coastal areas. Very dry conditions persist all along the Maine coast and some areas have an official drought. We will be on the edge of getting the upcoming rain and if the storm moves a bit further east, then we would miss the heaviest rain.

The exact track of this system will determine where the heaviest rain occurs. It appears the bulk of the rain will fall east the foothills, but west of that area there will be some showers as well.

The timing of the rain looks to bring it into the area as showers Monday midevening with a period of steady and perhaps heavy downpours overnight and early Tuesday. Monday’s morning commute should be dry, and the evening is likely dry, but if you are driving around overnight watch for some rain, especially over south coastal Maine.

Tuesday morning’s commute is likely wet as the rain tapers off to showers. The end of Tuesday will see some improving weather conditions and some areas, mainly north and west will see clearing before the sun goes down Tuesday.

The period from Wednesday through much of the upcoming weekend looks nice with a lot of sunshine, no chance of rain and low humidity levels. If you are on vacation this week, plan on indoor stuff to start the week and outdoor stuff starting Wednesday.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

