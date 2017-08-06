PALERMO – Space (plenty of it) and versatility/flexibility (in abundance) are two of the foremost advantages of this three-level, 1990-built home.

Another plus is convenience. The home is close to but set well back from U.S. Route 3, so it’s handy not only to attractions such as China Lake, and Lake St. George and its state park, but also to schools and shopping, whether at local landmark Tobey’s Grocery or Hannaford in China. The two-acre lot is partially wooded (a little stream runs through it) and much favored by songbirds. There’s a shed, the size of a garage, for garden equipment; and the attached, two-car garage has a platform workshop area.

The deep, farmer’s porch wraps around and turns into a pleasant screened-and-covered porch overlooking the back lawn, adding some fine-weather entertaining-and-relaxing space to a house that, at 14 rooms and 3,572 square feet, does not lack options whenever company is welcomed.

The total of six bedrooms, and three full baths plus one 1/2, shows that this is a very fine home for a family – including a multigenerational one, because the finished lower level here houses a complete second dwelling, which is walkout and primarily daylight, with a gas range in the full kitchen, and two bedrooms plus a nursery-sized bonus room, or office. Anyone with physical limitations will certainly appreciate the new step-in bathtub with seat. The suite also has excellent rental potential.

Beneath the walkup attic, the upper-level floor plans are symmetrical. Upstairs, the master suite runs back-to-front in the south wing, and has a deep walk-in closet, and a make-up desk, outside the bathroom. Below, the back-to-front living room has a stone fireplace with a gas insert; and on the other side of the formal dining room, the back-to-front kitchen-dining room has a stone-and-brick hearth with a gas stove.

The home at 472 Branch Mills Road, Palermo, is listed at $349,900 by Jill Huard of Century 21 Surette Real Estate in Waterville. Annual taxes are $3,247. Please contact Jill at 873-5634, 660-4857, or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

