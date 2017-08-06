Next time you hit the post office for stamps, check out these beauties with a message about sustainability.
Issued Aug. 3, these stamps are dubbed the Protect Pollinators Forever series, the stamps depict monarch butterflies and the western honeybee hard at work pollinating a variety of plants native to North America, including goldenrod, the coneflower and a New England aster.
“Bees, butterflies and other pollinators sustain our ecosystem and are a vital natural resource,” said U.S. Postal Service Judicial Officer Gary Shapiro. “They are being threatened, and we must protect them.” We’d happily wait in line for these stamps.