WATERVILLE — The Planning Board on Monday is expected to consider plans for a commercial building on Trafton Road, a credit union branch on Main Street and a parking lot expansion on Gold Street.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the council chamber on the third floor of The Center at 93 Main St. downtown.

Northbound traffic on I-95 passes the new on ramp for exit 124 near the Trafton Road in Waterville on June 7. The Planning Board is expected to consider plans for a commercial building on Trafton Road, about a mile west of the new interchange.

Trafton Realty LLC is seeking preliminary and final plan approval for a 120,000-square-foot commercial building to be built on Trafton Road. The board will consider the plans under the city’s site plan review and subdivision ordinance.

The board on June 5 reviewed an informal preapplication by Trafton for the building, with Christi Holmes, of Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers, of Gray, saying the building would be built about a mile west of the new Interstate 95 interchange at Trafton Road.

The site on which the building would stand is about 75 acres, Holmes said. She said the owner anticipates having six tenants in the building that may use the space for warehousing, storage and possibly light manufacturing.

“The building is set back 150 feet from that southern abutter,” she said.

Meanwhile, board members also are expected to consider an informal preapplication by KV Federal Credit Union for a credit union branch at 299 Main St. and on the abutting property at 70 Oak St. The board will review that plan under the site plan and subdivision ordinance.

KV, which has a credit union building on Quarry Road in Waterville, a branch on Oak Street in Oakland and a main branch on West River Road in Augusta, also will request that 299 Main St. and 70 Oak St. be rezoned from residential to contract-zoned district/commercial to allow for construction of the credit union branch there. The board will review that request under the zoning ordinance and may recommend a zone change to the City Council, but the board does not have power to make the change. Only the council has authority to do that.

In other matters, the board has received a request by Spectrum Generations’ Muskie Center at 38 Gold St. to expand its parking lot there. The board will consider the informal preapplication under the site plan review and subdivision ordinance.

Also, Board Chairman Paul Lussier is expected to request review of revisions to a previously approved plan for Fieldstone Meadows at Fieldstone Landing, his housing complex off Kennedy Memorial Drive. The board would review the request under the subdivision and site plan review ordinance.

