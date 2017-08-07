WATERVILLE — A Pie in the Face of City Celebrities will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Waterville Elks Lodge, 76 Industrial St. A spaghetti dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and a pie auction will start at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds will be used for children’s school supplies, according to a news release from Andrew Roy, an event organizer.
City councilors, Mayor Nick Isgro and state representatives have been invited to participate in the event.
Tickets cost $8 and are available at The Play Factory on Main Street, You Broke It in The Concourse and Rex Auto on High Street in Oakland.
Celebrities’ names will be placed in a jar and randomly drawn. The name of the celebrity drawn will come to the front and spectators will have a chance to bid on the opportunity to throw a pie in his or her face.
For more information, call Roy at 509-0380.