WASHINGTON — A firm connected to a data mining and analysis company that worked on President Trump’s campaign said Monday that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was in talks about taking an advisory role less than a week before Election Day. But the company said the position never materialized.

SCL Group said that Flynn signed a “statement of work” with the company on Nov. 2, 2016, about “possible advisory work.” Flynn didn’t take the position after Trump’s victory and Flynn’s subsequent appointment as the top national security aide.

The statement came just days after Flynn disclosed his interactions with the firm in an amended public financial disclosure filed with the White House.

In the disclosure, Flynn lists briefly serving as an adviser to a Virginia-based entity of SCL Group, which is the British parent company of Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked with Trump’s campaign.

Wealthy Republican donor Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager who also supported the Trump campaign, is a financial backer of Cambridge Analytica.

The president’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was also a vice president at the company before he joined the Trump campaign.

Congressional Democrats and Trump critics have singled out Cambridge Analytica as they’ve pressured congressional committees to scrutinize the Trump campaign’s data operation as part of probes into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

Trump campaign officials have denied any connection with Russia. They have also downplayed Cambridge Analytica’s role in the campaign, saying they used the company briefly for television advertising and paid some of the company’s employees.

SCL Group confirmed it didn’t pay Flynn, and he didn’t perform any work. It said “no contract agreement was signed.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.