A Dexter man was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court in Skowhegan on Monday on charges that he forced his way into a woman’s home Sunday evening on Dexter Road in the town of Cambridge in an attempted sexual assault.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Mark Meech, 48, had parked his truck near the home of the alleged victim and knocked on her door, saying he had broken down and needed to use the telephone.

If you need help If you or someone you know is being affected by sexual assault, help is available through the state's toll-free hotline at 1-800-871-7741.

When the alleged victim handed the phone to Meech through a small opening in the front door, Meech allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm and forced his way in to the home.

Lancaster said there was “an altercation” between Meech and the woman, after which Meech “abruptly fled the scene.” Deputies made contact with Meech at his home in Dexter, where he was arrested on charges of burglary with the intent to commit gross sexual assault, a Class B felony; burglary with the intent to commit assault, also Class B; and obstructing the report of a crime, Class D.

He was to be arraigned Monday on charges of burglary, criminal attempt, unlawful sexual touching, terrorizing, assault and obstructing the report of a crime. More charges may be coming, Lancaster said.

A witness saw the truck parked on his property and made contact with Meech as he was fleeing the scene not knowing what had transpired, he said.

Lancaster said Meech apparently knew of the woman and that the attempt to get inside her house was not a random occurrence.

“In my opinion, this is a very serious event,” he said. “He knew who she was. This is not a random event. I do want to caution everybody — don’t just open your door. You can talk through your door. People have to be cognizant of the fact that it may be a scam or a burglary, which is the person’s real intent.”

If someone is asking for assistance, tell them you can make a call for them or call the Somerset County Communications Center at 474-6386 to speak with a deputy, Lancaster added.

