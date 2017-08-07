CAPE ELIZABETH — The family of Richard Pratt is still hoping to find the 80-year-old missing sailor and released pictures of him on Sunday.

The Massachusett man’s sailboat ran aground off the coast of Cape Elizabeth last Thursday evening but Pratt was nowhere to be found.

Katie Gniadek told WCSH she was paddle boarding near Richmond Island when she saw the boat adrift on a strong easterly current carrying it toward the island.

“I could see that the sails were up but nobody was out there,” said Gniadek.

The cabin door was open and the 33-foot boat appeared to be undamaged. The Coast Guard and several other agencies launched a search Thursday evening that eventually covered more than 300 nautical square miles. But after 17 hours, the search had failed to turn up any sign of Pratt and it was suspended Friday afternoon.

Coast Guard officials say any new information about Pratt or the sailboat could cause them to resume the search.

This story will be updated.

