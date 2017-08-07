AUGUSTA

Sunday at 8:08 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Noyes Court.

9:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Oxford Street.

9:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

10:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lambert Avenue.

11:07 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Oxford Street.

11:09 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Northern Avenue.

11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:51 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Willow Street.

1:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Circle.

2:11 p.m., a complaint about mentally disturbed persons was made on Sparrow Drive.

2:13 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

2:22 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Abenaki Road.

2:56 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Crossing Way.

4:03 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Northern Avenue.

4:17 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Ridge Road.

4:43 p.m., a fire was reported on Sewall Street.

5:20 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Industrial Drive.

6:49 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Winthrop and Pleasant streets.

8:00 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Northern Avenue.

9:01 p.m., a 60-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of depositing trash on another’s property on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:33 p.m., an animal well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Road.

10:09 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

10:26 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on North Belfast Avenue.

10:58 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Western Avenue.

11:13 p.m., a homeless check was performed at State and South streets.

11:15 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on North Belfast Avenue.

11:33 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Winthrop Street.

11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

Monday at 12:47 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Washington Street.

1:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

5:32 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Spruce Street.

FARMINGDALE

Saturday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

GARDINER

Friday at 1:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:35 p.m., vehicle theft was reported on Bridge Street.

5:13 p.m., a well-being check was performed on West Hill Road.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 4:16 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported at Water and Front streets.

LITCHFIELD

Friday 9:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Dead River Road.

MONMOUTH

Saturday at 7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Monmouth Road.

Sunday at 3:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on South Monmouth Road.

READFIELD

Friday at 3:57 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Thundercastle Road.

Monday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

WEST GARDINER

Monday at 6:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

WINTHROP

Friday at 5:09 p.m., a suspicious person was reported.

5:12 p.m., a suspicious person was reported.

5:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.

Saturday at 10:09 a.m., theft was reported.

4:28 p.m., a drug overdose was reported.

6:33 p.m., fraud was reported.

8:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.

Sunday at 1:37 a.m., trespassing was reported.

4:43 p.m., a well-being check was performed.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported.

7:10 p.m., a suspicious person was reported.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Scott Francis Grant, 34, of Lewiston was arrested on a probation hold at the Kennebec County jail.

Sunday at 10:21 a.m., Brad A. Joyce, of Augusta was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and two outstanding warrants on Burns Road following an attempt to locate.

10:49 a.m., Nicole A. Nevarez, 38, of Augusta was arrested on three outstanding warrants, following a complaint of disorderly conduct on Washington Street.

1:15 p.m., Joy M. Ware, 55, of Windsor was arrested on two outstanding warrants, on Union Street.

7:50 p.m., Bridget Michelle Carter, 29, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Winter Street.

8:21 p.m., Joel Williams, 18, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Sewall Street.

9:01 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 55, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

FAYETTE

Friday at 3:53 pm., Chrystal Ann Rose, 36, of Wilton was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Main Street.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.