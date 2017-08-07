AUGUSTA
Sunday at 8:08 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Noyes Court.
9:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Oxford Street.
9:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.
10:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lambert Avenue.
11:07 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Oxford Street.
11:09 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Northern Avenue.
11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:51 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Willow Street.
1:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Circle.
2:11 p.m., a complaint about mentally disturbed persons was made on Sparrow Drive.
2:13 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.
2:22 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Abenaki Road.
2:56 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Crossing Way.
4:03 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Northern Avenue.
4:17 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Ridge Road.
4:43 p.m., a fire was reported on Sewall Street.
5:20 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Industrial Drive.
6:49 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Winthrop and Pleasant streets.
8:00 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Northern Avenue.
9:01 p.m., a 60-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of depositing trash on another’s property on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:33 p.m., an animal well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Road.
10:09 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
10:26 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on North Belfast Avenue.
10:58 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Western Avenue.
11:13 p.m., a homeless check was performed at State and South streets.
11:15 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on North Belfast Avenue.
11:33 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Winthrop Street.
11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
Monday at 12:47 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Washington Street.
1:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.
5:32 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Spruce Street.
FARMINGDALE
Saturday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
GARDINER
Friday at 1:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
1:35 p.m., vehicle theft was reported on Bridge Street.
5:13 p.m., a well-being check was performed on West Hill Road.
10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Sunday at 4:16 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported at Water and Front streets.
LITCHFIELD
Friday 9:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Dead River Road.
MONMOUTH
Saturday at 7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Monmouth Road.
Sunday at 3:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on South Monmouth Road.
READFIELD
Friday at 3:57 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Thundercastle Road.
Monday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.
WEST GARDINER
Monday at 6:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
WINTHROP
Friday at 5:09 p.m., a suspicious person was reported.
5:12 p.m., a suspicious person was reported.
5:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.
Saturday at 10:09 a.m., theft was reported.
4:28 p.m., a drug overdose was reported.
6:33 p.m., fraud was reported.
8:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.
Sunday at 1:37 a.m., trespassing was reported.
4:43 p.m., a well-being check was performed.
7:08 p.m., theft was reported.
7:10 p.m., a suspicious person was reported.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Scott Francis Grant, 34, of Lewiston was arrested on a probation hold at the Kennebec County jail.
Sunday at 10:21 a.m., Brad A. Joyce, of Augusta was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and two outstanding warrants on Burns Road following an attempt to locate.
10:49 a.m., Nicole A. Nevarez, 38, of Augusta was arrested on three outstanding warrants, following a complaint of disorderly conduct on Washington Street.
1:15 p.m., Joy M. Ware, 55, of Windsor was arrested on two outstanding warrants, on Union Street.
7:50 p.m., Bridget Michelle Carter, 29, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Winter Street.
8:21 p.m., Joel Williams, 18, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Sewall Street.
9:01 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 55, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
FAYETTE
Friday at 3:53 pm., Chrystal Ann Rose, 36, of Wilton was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Main Street.