A Maine State Police trooper visited with the four children of a murder victim for the first time since he stood guard over them as police searched for their mother’s killer in 2011.

Trooper Nathan Jamo was the first trooper on the scene after Renee Sandora and her friend Trevor Mills were shot and killed on July 25, 2011, at her home in New Gloucester. While police searched for shooter Joel Hayden, Jamo stood guard on a neighbor’s porch to protect Sandora’s four young children, state police said in a post on Facebook.

When additional police personnel arrived on the scene that night, Jamo ensured the children were brought safely to family members. He did not see the children again until a recent visit, which state police documented with a photo.

During the visit, the children – identified by police as Javanni, Jiselle, Julissa, and Ja’kai – sat in Jamo’s cruiser and peppered him with questions about his equipment. He gave each child a state police patch.

“Trooper Jamo is excited to report that all four children have been cared for and raised by their grandparents and are happy, healthy and active,” state police said.

Sandora was 27 when she was killed in what police and prosecutors described as a domestic violence homicide. Her friend Mills, 28, was from New Bedford, Mass. Hayden was sentenced to two life sentences in prison following a trial where his oldest son, who witnessed the shooting, testified against his father.

This story will be updated.

