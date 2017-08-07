Maine State Police have identified a man shot in Buxton on Sunday, as well as the person they believe pulled the trigger, but no one has been arrested in the incident, state police said.

Lincoln T. Kimball, 28, was shot Sunday by Brandon Lasante, 19, of Buxton, but detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

“We’ll continue to do the entire background on these two individuals, determine motive and so forth,” said state police Lt. Brian McDonough.

McDonough said the men knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is the subject of investigators’ inquiries.

Police are confident that Lasante was the shooter, and said everyone, including Lasante, have been cooperative so far.

“We are confident he is the shooter but I won’t go into any statements or conversations we had with him,” McDonough said.

Police went to a home on Old Orchard Road on Sunday about 2:35 a.m., after receiving reports of gunshots.

Kimball was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he continues to recover, McDonough said. His prognosis on Sunday was optimistic, according to McDonough.

Crystal Kimball, who is married to the victim’s father, Lincoln C. Kimball, declined to discuss the shooting, saying the focus is on his full recovery.

“The family is really focused on Lincoln at this time,” she said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.