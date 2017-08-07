IN ANSON, Monday at 12:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 11:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Owens Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 7:24 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN EUSTIS, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kens Way.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:58 a.m., trees were reported down on Bunker Avenue.
12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
Monday at 1:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:06 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Morrison Hill Road.
Sunday at 12:26 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Perham Street.
5:20 p.m., theft was reported on County Way.
8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street.
IN JAY, Saturday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Maxwell Road.
Sunday at 12:45 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.
Monday at 8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Smith Avenue.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 7:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mayfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.
IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orgonon Circle.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., trees were reported down on Dawes Street.
2:06 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
4:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
8:51 p.m., theft was reported on French Street.
Monday at 12:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Free Street.
7:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., trees were reported down on Rome Road.
IN STARKS, Sunday at 3:48 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Chicken Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:27 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart in Waterville Commons.
12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
3:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Street.
4:05 p.m., harassment was reported in the Walmart parking lot.
5:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Forest Park.
Monday at 12:04 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Magrath Road.
Sunday at 2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.
10:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Munson Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., theft was reported on St. John Street.
9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pat Street.
10:17 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest at Big G’s.
Monday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:22 p.m., Benjamin B. McIntosh, 29, of Clinton, was arrested on four charges of violating conditions of release.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Gregory Storer, 34, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:07 p.m., Joshua David McFarland, 40, of Townsend, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
2:17 p.m., Christopher Skidgell Jr., 25, of Smithfield, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.
2:36 p.m., Christopher William Hardison, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
10:08 p.m., Mark A. Meech, 48, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of burglary, unlawful sexual touching, terrorizing, obstructing the report of a crime and assault.
Monday at 1:33 a.m., Jonathan Andrew Thias, 30, of Anson, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:17 p.m., Wayne Daniel Nadeau, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.