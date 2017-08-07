IN ANSON, Monday at 12:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 11:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Owens Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 7:24 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN EUSTIS, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kens Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:58 a.m., trees were reported down on Bunker Avenue.

12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

Monday at 1:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:06 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Morrison Hill Road.

Sunday at 12:26 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Perham Street.

5:20 p.m., theft was reported on County Way.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Maxwell Road.

Sunday at 12:45 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

Monday at 8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Smith Avenue.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 7:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orgonon Circle.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., trees were reported down on Dawes Street.

2:06 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

8:51 p.m., theft was reported on French Street.

Monday at 12:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Free Street.

7:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., trees were reported down on Rome Road.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 3:48 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Chicken Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:27 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart in Waterville Commons.

12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

3:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Street.

4:05 p.m., harassment was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

5:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Forest Park.

Monday at 12:04 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Magrath Road.

Sunday at 2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

10:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Munson Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., theft was reported on St. John Street.

9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pat Street.

10:17 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest at Big G’s.

Monday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:22 p.m., Benjamin B. McIntosh, 29, of Clinton, was arrested on four charges of violating conditions of release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Gregory Storer, 34, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:07 p.m., Joshua David McFarland, 40, of Townsend, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:17 p.m., Christopher Skidgell Jr., 25, of Smithfield, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

2:36 p.m., Christopher William Hardison, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

10:08 p.m., Mark A. Meech, 48, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of burglary, unlawful sexual touching, terrorizing, obstructing the report of a crime and assault.

Monday at 1:33 a.m., Jonathan Andrew Thias, 30, of Anson, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:17 p.m., Wayne Daniel Nadeau, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

