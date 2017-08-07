A motorcyclist died after he went off Duck Pond Road in Westbrook late Sunday night, police said.

Capt. Steven Goldberg of the Westbrook Police Department said officials are still investigating the crash, which took place around 11 p.m., and have not yet determined a cause.

Goldbert said no other vehicles were involved and the man riding the motorcycle died at the scene.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was 44 years old and from Maine, Goldberg said. His name is not being released while next-of-kin are notified, he said.

This story will be updated.

