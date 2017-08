Police have identified the woman who was killed Friday in a car crash in Etna that shut down Route 2 for about four hours.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said in a statement Monday that Debra Calderwood, 73, of Etna died after her 2009 Honda Fit collided with a 2009 Dodge Caliber operated by Richard Lupo, 31, of Etna.

Lupo was still being treated Monday at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Morton said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

