Residents turned in signed petitions Monday for two separate referendums in Portland this fall: One would control rent increases, while the other would give neighborhood residents a stronger say in rezoning.

Deputy City Clerk Carolyn Dorr said each group needs 1,500 valid signatures from registered voters in Portland for the efforts to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. If the petitions are validated, both measures are expected to receive a public hearing before the City Council on Sept. 6.

The effort to give residents more say in rezoning requests was spurred by a developer’s proposal to turn 45 acres of former pasture land abutting the Stroudwater River into a subdivision of 95 single-family homes.

The developer, Camelot Holdings LLC, asked for a zone change so they could not only build about 15 more homes, but also build the homes closer together, thereby creating publicly accessible open space, totaling 25 acres.

The City Council approved the zone change on July 24 despite strong opposition from neighborhood residents.

“People feel like residents in the neighborhood don’t have a seat at the table,” said Mary Davis, an attorney who lives in Stroudwater who has been working on the referendum. She said the group submitted 2,003 signatures from residents across the city.

The proposal, which would allow residents to block a developer’s rezoning request, would be retroactive to include the rezoning of Camelot Farms.

The ordinance would prevent a zone change from being enacted if 25 percent of residents living within 500 feet sign a document opposing the change. However, a developer could overcome that obstacle by getting a majority of residents living within 1,000 feet of the site to sign a document in support within a 45-day period.

On Monday, a new political action committee called One Portland announced its opposition to the proposal, describing it as a “Gated Community Zoning Referendum.”

According to a news release, the group is co-chaired by Heather Sanborn, a state legislator who owns Rising Tide Brewing Co. in East Bayside, and Jess Knox, an innovation consultant who helped defeat a scenic view protection referendum in 2015.

Sanborn said in a written statement that the referendum would hamper the city’s ability to build new housing and shape future development.

“This referendum would be a disaster for Portland,” Sanborn said. “If this referendum passes, it would hamstring our ability to address the needs of our growing city. Our future will remain mired in the past rather than reflecting the smart urban planning and design of today.”

FAIR RENT

Meanwhile, Fair Rent Portland submitted about 2,500 signatures to the City Clerk’s office in hopes of getting its rent stabilization measure on the ballot.

The details of the ordinance have evolved since it was first announced in May. It would limit rent increases to the rate of inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for the Greater Portland Region, on apartment buildings with five or more units. The group says that over the past five years, the CPI has increased between 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent a year.

According to the city, the proposal would impact 585 apartment buildings in the city.

The ordinance would increase the city’s current registration fee for rental units by $25 a unit, from the current rate of $35 a unit to $60 a unit.

Units built after Jan. 1 would be exempt, according to an information sheet distributed by the group. Landlords who do not raise rents to the maximum allowed by the ordinance would be able to bank those increases, allowing them to raise rents by up to 10 percent when a new tenant moves in — a provision that can only be used once a year.

It would establish a seven-member landlord-tenant board appointed by the City Council to oversee the rent stabilization ordinance, collect and publish statistics on neighborhood rents and mediate disputes between tenants and landlords. The board must include four tenants and at least one small-scale landlord.

The board would have the ability to grant waivers for landlords who need to raise rents in order to improve their properties or for other reasons, as well as assess fines on landlords who improperly evict tenants, according to Fair Rent Portland member Jack O’Brien. O’Brien said the board will look to the city’s current ordinances to determine which fines would be appropriate.

