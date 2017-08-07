An office that handles traffic violations in Lewiston was evacuated Monday morning after officials found white powder in an envelope in the day’s mail.

Five to seven people who had primary or secondary exposure to the envelope are undergoing decontamination at the office at 85 Park St., said Lt. David St. Pierre, a Lewiston police officer.

St. Pierre said the call about the powdery substance came in to police shortly before 9 a.m. He said a worker at the bureau discovered the powder while opening the day’s mail.

A hazardous materials team, police and fire responded to the call, he said, and the office, which has about 20-25 workers, was evacuated. St. Pierre said he doesn’t believe the office was open to the public at the time the substance was discovered and officials have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

A state team will help determine the nature of the substance, he said, but officials don’t expect to be able to identify the powder definitively until later Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, he said, the workers exposed will be decontaminated by having them strip off their clothes and wash, and by decontaminating items in their pockets or near the suspect envelope. St. Pierre said they might be taken to a hospital for follow-up treatment if the substance is found to be hazardous.

This story will be updated.

