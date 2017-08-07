Saint Dominic Academy recently announced this year’s inductees into its Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and awards ceremony set for Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Dom’s Auburn campus at 121 Gracelawn Road.

The Athletic Hall of Fame honors former players and coaches who have achieved athletic excellence throughout their careers at St. Dom’s. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented (posthumously) to Gerard (Aubin) Laflamme.

Laflamme will be recognized for his years of service as a dedicated teacher who coached hockey, soccer, football and tennis, and served as athletic director.

Other inductees include Audrey (Pleau) Sundqvist ’03, Joe Dumais ’01, George Charest ’65 and Bert Jalbert ’64.

Also recognized will be the 2000 Girls’ Championship Cheering Team and 1999 Boys’ Hockey Team.

“We look forward to honoring these men and women for their contributions to Saint Dominic Academy athletics,” said Donald Fournier, the Academy’s President, according to a news release from the school. “St. Dom’s has a rich history of academic and athletic excellence among our students. This group of inductees is no exception.”

A social will begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be catered by Mac’s Grill. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Laurie Servidio in the Alumni/Advancement office at 782-6911, ext. 2109.

