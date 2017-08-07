President Trump launched a renewed attack Monday on Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., calling him “a phony Vietnam con artist” on Twitter after the senator appeared on TV.

Trump’s tweets came after Blumenthal voiced support on CNN for continuing the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s election and expressed concern about the Justice Department’s increased focus on rooting out administration officials who leak information damaging to Trump.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., served in the Marine reserves in the United States during the Vietnam conflict. Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Politicizing the Department of Justice for personal ends, I think, is a disservice to the law, and it’s also potentially a violation of the spirit of the First Amendment,” Blumenthal said, suggesting that the department is “weaponizing” laws against leaking sensitive information.

“Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He told stories about his Vietnam battles and . . . conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child.”

Trump was referring to a 2010 controversy over Blumenthal’s military service. During his Senate campaign, Blumenthal came under criticism for repeated remarks over the years he had “served” in Vietnam, even though he did his full Marine service in the United States.

Blumenthal was granted several deferments from 1965 to 1970 and then joined the Marine Corps Reserve but did not serve in Vietnam. He later said he misspoke and intended to say he was in the Marine Reserve.

Blumenthal responded to Trump on Twitter later Monday morning, writing, “Mr. President: Your bullying hasn’t worked before and it won’t work now. No one is above the law.”

Trump’s tweets appeared to overstate what happened with Blumenthal. NBC News said its analysis found no evidence Blumenthal bragged about battles nor that he cried about it.

“No and no,” Blumenthal’s spokesman said when asked whether the senator bragged or cried.

