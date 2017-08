The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has commissioned local artists to transform mounted moose antlers into unique works of art as a fundraiser to support arts programming in Rangeley. The antlers are on display in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater and online at rangeleyarts.org.

The auction closes at midnight Monday, Aug. 14.

A local artist transformed mounted moose antler into a unique work of art.

For more information, call 201-864-5000.

