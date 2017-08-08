BENTON — Voting hours for the election of a new selectman are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Town Office, 1279 Clinton Ave.

Absentee ballots are available at the Town Office.

For more information, call 453-7191.

