BENTON — Voting hours for the election of a new selectman are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Town Office, 1279 Clinton Ave.
Absentee ballots are available at the Town Office.
For more information, call 453-7191.
Absentee ballots are available at the Town Office.
BENTON — Voting hours for the election of a new selectman are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Town Office, 1279 Clinton Ave.
Absentee ballots are available at the Town Office.
For more information, call 453-7191.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.