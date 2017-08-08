CHINA — Erskine Academy recently announced its bus schedules for the 2017a.m. —18 academic year.

Students should be at their picka.m. —up points fivea.m. —10 minutes before the stated picka.m. —up times for the first few days of school. Bus fare is $10 per week. Parents of freshmen are advised to check the bus schedule at New Student Orientation.

Pat Vigue — Bus 13

(Palermo Area)

6:25 a.m. — Palermo School

6:30 a.m. — Turner Ridge Road

6:35 a.m. — Banton Road

6:40 a.m. — Level Hill Road

6:45 a.m. — North Palermo Road

7:00 a.m. — Weston Ridge

7:15 a.m. — Tobey’s

7:20 a.m. — Frontier Village

7:25 a.m. — Leave Frontier Village

7:30 a.m. — Arrive at Erskine Academy

Sheila Wescott — Bus 11

(Chelsea/Windsor Area)

6:12 a.m. — Leave Erskine to Tyler Road

6:17 a.m. — Weeks Mills Road

6:20 a.m. — Legion Park Road/

Lamson Road (turna.m. —aa.m. —round)

6:23 a.m. — Barton Road

6:25 a.m. — 105 to Spring Road

6:50 a.m. — Chelsea School

6:53 a.m. — Wellman Road

6:55 a.m. — Route 17 to Windsor

7:00 a.m. — Hunts Meadow Road

7:10 a.m. — Route 126

7:15 a.m. — Vigue Road

7:20 a.m. — Route 17 to Route 32 Windsor

7:25 a.m. — Route 32 (Rideout’s Store)

7:35 a.m. — Arrive at Erskine Academy

Wayne Lacey — Bus 1

(Whitefielda.m. —Jefferson Area)

6:25 a.m. — Leave Country Corners Store

6:30 a.m. — Travel down Route 215

6:35 a.m. — Route 126 to Jefferson

6:40 a.m. — Jefferson Post Office

7:00 a.m. — Intersection of Route 32 & 17

7:10 a.m. — Intersection of Route 17 & 206

7:20 a.m. — Intersection of Route 105 & 32

7:23 a.m. — Choate Road

7:25 a.m. — Windsor Neck Road/South Road

7:30 a.m. — Kidder Road

7:30 a.m. — Arrive at Erskine Academy

Janice Cook — Bus 16

(Windsor/Whitefield/Coopers Mills Area)

6:18 a.m. — Leave Erskinea.m. — Route 32 South

6:26 a.m. — Maxcy’s Mills Rd

6:28 a.m. — Griffin Road

6:33 a.m. — Vigue Road

6:37 a.m. — Townhouse Road

6:44 a.m. — 218N/194N

6:46 a.m. — Heath Road

6:50 a.m. — Hilton Road

6:52 a.m. — 218N //Mills Road

6:59 a.m. — Coopers Mills Main Street

7:00 a.m. — Windsor Road/Coopers Mills

7:02 a.m. — Erskine Road

7:04 a.m. — Wingood Road

7:08 a.m. — Erskine Road

7:09 a.m. — Windsor Road/Coopers Mills

7:15 a.m. — Route 105 to Route 32

7:18 a.m. — Route 32 to Erskine Academy

7:30 a.m. — Arrive at Erskine Academy

Routes, drivers and bus numbers subject to change

