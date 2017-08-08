BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department says a dog that fatally mauled a 21-day-old child will be euthanized.

Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said the German shepherd mix has been quarantined since the July 29 attack in a Bangor home.

The dog was the family’s pet, and the child’s parents told police that the dog had not been aggressive before the mauling.

The mauling happened while the family was visiting relatives in Bangor.

Beaulieu said the case will be closed when the dog is put down.

Identities and other details were not released.

