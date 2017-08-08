The ninth annual Garden Party and awards ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark, 170A Main St. in Damariscotta.

Members of the board of the Frances Perkins Center will present the 2017 Steadfast Award and the 2017 Open Door Award to Kevin Concannon and Joelle Gamble. This year’s program will pay tribute to those who have chosen careers in government and public policy, much as Frances Perkins devoted her life’s work.

Concannon was nominated by President Obama and Secretary Tom Vilsack and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in July 2009 to serve as Under Secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he served until January 2017.

Over the past 25 years, he served as commissioner of State Health and Human Services departments in Maine, Oregon and Iowa. He has led food, nutrition and consumer services during the deepest economic recession in 70 years while promoting better access to anti-hunger programs.

Gamble is transitioning from her role as senior advisor to the president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute to graduate school.

Tickets start at $75 per person, proceeds will benefit the Frances Perkins Center.

Guests will be shuttled from Newcastle via old-fashioned trolley to the Perkins Homestead, where wine, refreshments and a light hors d’oeuvres buffet will be served in the gardens of the Brick House.

For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com, call 563-3374, or stop in at the landmark.

For more information, visit www.francesperkinscenter.org or email [email protected].

