AUGUSTA — Hall-Dale Middle School student Delia Reis and Hall-Dale Elementary School student Henry Risher served as honorary pages on June 28 in the Maine Senate. The students were the guests of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester.

The honorary page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary Pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as honorary pages when the Senate is in session. For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

From left are Delia Reis, Sen. Shenna Bellows and Henry Fisher. Contributed photo

