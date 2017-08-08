WATERVILLE — Inland Hospital recently announced a new support group for women. The Tree of HOPE Postpartum Support Group emphasizes H.O.P.E. which stands for Healthy Outlook on Postpartum Experiences.

“The research shows that one in seven mothers feels sad and irritable during pregnancy or postpartum, and there is no resource in central Maine to help, so we decided to organize a support group,” said Crystal Richard, director of women’s health at Inland Hospital, according to a news release from Inland Hospital.

“Fathers can feel down and anxious too so the group will be open to new moms and family members,” said Courtney Cook, RN, director of the birthing center at Inland, according to the release.

The first Tree of HOPE Postpartum Support Group informational meeting will begin at 6 p .m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Medical Arts Conference Room.

Discussion topics will include:

— the demand for a postpartum support group in central Maine;

— recognizing what perinatal mood disorders (postpartum depression, anxiety, psychosis and look and feels like;

— participant feedback about meeting times, days, location and brainstorm topics of interest;

— and the structure of the group.

If you’re interested in attending or for more information, contact Bridgette Gemelli, community health navigator, at 861-6091 or [email protected].

