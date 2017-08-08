IN ANSON, Monday at 11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Solon Road.
Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.
IN BRIGHTON, Monday at 9:40 p.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:41 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.
7:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
11:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 7:27 p.m., a complaint was taken on Commercial Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Smith Avenue.
1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Madison Road.
11:19 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Naomi Avenue.
5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
7:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.
11:19 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Wesserunsett Road.
Tuesday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.
8:23 a.m., theft was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
8:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
11:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Church Street.
Tuesday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Weeks Road.
Tuesday at 9:51 a.m., mischief was reported on Spring Hill Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 6:20 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Gravel Lane.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:48 a.m., theft was reported on Industrial Park Street.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 11:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Orgonon Circle.
Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:59 a.m., an assault was reported on McClellan Street.
2:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
5 p.m., theft was reported on Constitution Drive.
6:34 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Lynn’s Way.
7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.
9:30 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Front Street.
11:58 p.m., a complaint was taken on West Front Street.
Tuesday at 3:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.
8:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.
9:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.
IN TEMPLE, Monday at 2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Varnum Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.
11:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
2:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
3:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colonial Street.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:09 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
6:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wilson Street.
9:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.
10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
11:11 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Summer Street.
11:47 p.m., a fight call was taken on Union Street.
Tuesday at 4:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
4:25 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Place.
IN WILTON, Monday at 2:28 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
5:19 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
5:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:38 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.
7:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:53 a.m., Edward Tardiff, 29, of Albion, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and improper registration of a vehicle.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:17 a.m., Robert York, 32, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:43 p.m., Joseph Edward Meservey, 21, of Milo, was arrested on a warrant.
3:08 p.m., Rebekah Lorraine Rodrigue, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
5:31 p.m., Rachel Raye Murray, 33, of Cambridge, was arrested on warrants and a charge of operating after suspension.
5:33 p.m., Matthew Reilly, 28, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.
5:35 p.m., Michael James Pixley, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest.
8:31 p.m., Amanda Marie Moody, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
9:48 p.m., Brandee Amy Lewis, 21, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.
Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., Tracy Boyle, 49, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.
9:35 a.m., Brad Andrews Joyce, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:11 p.m., Jimmy Lee Dutton, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
5:40 p.m., Renee Marie Jurdak, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, displaying a fictitious inspection sticker, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant.
11:56 p.m., Shaun Cameron Ray, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, violating conditions of release, attaching false plates, use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:36 p.m., Brianna Bonness, 30, of Fairfield, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:46 p.m., Zachary Miles Burnham, 26, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.