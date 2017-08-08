IN ANSON, Monday at 11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Solon Road.

Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

IN BRIGHTON, Monday at 9:40 p.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:41 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.

7:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

11:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 7:27 p.m., a complaint was taken on Commercial Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Smith Avenue.

1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Madison Road.

11:19 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Naomi Avenue.

5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

7:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:19 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Wesserunsett Road.

Tuesday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

8:23 a.m., theft was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

8:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

11:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Church Street.

Tuesday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Weeks Road.

Tuesday at 9:51 a.m., mischief was reported on Spring Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 6:20 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Gravel Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:48 a.m., theft was reported on Industrial Park Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 11:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Orgonon Circle.

Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:59 a.m., an assault was reported on McClellan Street.

2:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

5 p.m., theft was reported on Constitution Drive.

6:34 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Lynn’s Way.

7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.

9:30 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Front Street.

11:58 p.m., a complaint was taken on West Front Street.

Tuesday at 3:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.

8:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.

IN TEMPLE, Monday at 2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Varnum Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.

11:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

3:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colonial Street.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:09 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wilson Street.

9:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

11:11 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Summer Street.

11:47 p.m., a fight call was taken on Union Street.

Tuesday at 4:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:25 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Place.

IN WILTON, Monday at 2:28 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

5:19 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

5:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:38 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

7:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:53 a.m., Edward Tardiff, 29, of Albion, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and improper registration of a vehicle.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:17 a.m., Robert York, 32, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:43 p.m., Joseph Edward Meservey, 21, of Milo, was arrested on a warrant.

3:08 p.m., Rebekah Lorraine Rodrigue, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

5:31 p.m., Rachel Raye Murray, 33, of Cambridge, was arrested on warrants and a charge of operating after suspension.

5:33 p.m., Matthew Reilly, 28, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

5:35 p.m., Michael James Pixley, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest.

8:31 p.m., Amanda Marie Moody, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9:48 p.m., Brandee Amy Lewis, 21, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., Tracy Boyle, 49, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

9:35 a.m., Brad Andrews Joyce, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:11 p.m., Jimmy Lee Dutton, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

5:40 p.m., Renee Marie Jurdak, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, displaying a fictitious inspection sticker, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant.

11:56 p.m., Shaun Cameron Ray, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, violating conditions of release, attaching false plates, use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:36 p.m., Brianna Bonness, 30, of Fairfield, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:46 p.m., Zachary Miles Burnham, 26, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

