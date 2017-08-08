A passer-by discovered the body of a man in Portland’s West End about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The man had no identification and may have been a jogger, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin. He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers.

The medical examiner’s office will help determine the cause of death, but a full autopsy is not anticipated, Martin said. A doctor is likely to examine the body for signs of trauma.

The cause of death was not apparent, but it does not appear to be suspicious, said Portland police Sgt. Charles Libby.

Police are still working to identify the man, Libby said, adding that drug use did not appear to be a factor, and there was no obvious trauma.

The body was found under a small tree between the sidewalk and a fence of a home at the intersection of Vaughn and Danforth streets facing the Western Promenade and Portland Harbor.

Two workers from a funeral home collected the body around 10 a.m. Martin said that because no foul play is suspected, the man will not be publicly identified.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.