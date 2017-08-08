Two people from Manhattan, including the daughter of two world famous New York ballet dancers, were arrested last week after allegedly breaking into three stores in Camden and stealing over $1,000 in cash.

Talicia Martins, 21, and Jacob Flanagan, 20, both of New York, broke into three stores on July 30 and 31, according to WCSH.

The two allegedly broke windows and doors at the Smoothie Shack on Elm Street, Francine Bistro on Chestnut Street and Camden Cone on Bay View Street, police said. They were arrested after police released surveillance video of them.

Martins is charged with one count of burglary and felony theft. Flanagan is charged with three counts of both burglary and felony theft.

Bail was set at $1,500 for each. Martins was released on bail, while Flanagan remained in the Knox County Jail as of Friday.

Martins is the daughter of Darci Kistler, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet and Peter Martins, chief of the Metropolitan Ballet Company.

According to WCSH, Martins has written articles for Teen Vogue and was arrested in June for possession of cocaine and heroin at her parents’ home in New York.

Flanagan formerly lived in Camden, according to Camden police Detective Curt Andrick.

