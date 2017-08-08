SOUTH PORTLAND — The city has received a $30,000 grant from the Maine Department of Marine Resources that will be used to develop a master plan for the possible expansion of the municipal pier on Portland Street.

City officials are weighing what could be a mulitmillion-dollar investment in the Portland Street Pier to provide long-delayed maintenance for the Ferry Village facility and boost local fishing and aquaculture industries. Municipal staff will work with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute to produce a needs assessment and economic feasibility analysis for the project, according to a news release.

Chris Vonderweidt, the institute’s aquaculture program manager, welcomed the state’s investment in the local working waterfront.

“Responsible development and integration of wild and farmed fisheries is crucial to Maine’s marine economy,” Vonderweidt said.

City Manager Scott Morelli said the grant will help the city target limited resources to ensure the pier is well maintained and contributes as much value as possible to the community and local economy.

