HALLOWELL — Despite the objections of three suppliers, the Maine liquor commission agreed Tuesday to raise the price on 778 different products sold in state-sanctioned agency liquor stores.

The 3-2 vote means the price of most 50 milliliter bottles or “nips” will go from 99 cents to $1.49 starting on Oct. 1.

This story will be updated.

