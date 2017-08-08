BRUNSWICK — Patrick Blackstone, of Waterville, graduated cum laude with majors in mathematics and physics during the 212th commencement ceremony on May 27 at Bowdoin College.

Blackstone is the son of the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Thomas and Lynn Blackstone, of Waterville, and the grandson of Mrs. K. Judith Blackstone, formerly of Caribou, and now a resident of Waterville.

During the commencement ceremony, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded, comprising approximately 478 students from 39 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 20 other countries and territories.

Blackstone plans to pursue post-graduate work in the doctorate program in theoretical physics at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.