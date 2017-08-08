LIVERMORE FALLS — Police have arrested a woman who they say forced a 13-year-old girl to watch her use the bathroom.
Livermore Falls police Chief Ernest N. Steward Jr. told WMTW-TV that Chrystal Rose of Wilton walked into the girl’s home in Livermore Falls on Friday, forced her to watch her use the bathroom and then made the girl flush the toilet.
Steward said Rose then left the home with the teen’s flip-flops. The suspect and girl didn’t know each other, he said.
Rose faces multiple charges including sexual aggression.