AUGUSTA — “Art on the Courts,” the first art festival at the Kennebec Valley Tennis Association, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the 23 Leighton Road, to benefit MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Outpatient Plus Program and KVTA’s Community Tennis Development, according to a news release from Marcia Duval, chairwoman of the Arts on the Courts.

The event will combine a wide array of artistic endeavors from more than 30 of central Maine artists and emerging artists from area high schools, including Cony, Maranacook, Kents Hill, Erskine Academy and, also the University of Maine at Augusta.

In addition to the demonstrations by painters, photographers, fiber artists, stain glass makers, metal and wood crafters, jewelry designers, ceramic artists and healing artists, there also will be a silent and live auction, wine and food pairings, music entertainment and a conversation with Dr. Alaine O’Connor about the opioid epidemic in Maine.

Schedule of events:

• Art exhibit, sale and silent auction, noon-6 p.m.

• Mural painting by Visual Artist Matt Demers, mattdemersart.com, 1 p.m.

• A conversation with Dr. Alaine O’Connor, of MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Outlpatient Plus Program, 2 p.m.

• Live auction — details at www.KVTAtennis.org/auction, 3 p.m.

• Wine and food pairing, sponsored by the Lighthouse of Manchester, along with music performed by singer, songwriter, guitarist Mike Ladd, 4 p.m.

Some of the items in the live auction include three-night getaway in New York City’s Princeton Club, includes two day ground passes for the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.

Other getaways being auctioned by James Julia Ltd, auctioneers of Fairfield, include three nights at Sugarloaf USA, five days on Lake Cobbosseecontee and a week in the Berkshires, along with two Red Sox tickets behind home plate, and a painting by Christine York of Augusta and Deer Isle, social membership to the Augusta Country Club, silver membership to Kennebec Valley Indoor Tennis, and 10 play at the Kennebec Valley Indoor Golf Simulator.

For more information, visit KVTAtennis.org./auction or call 213-6286.

