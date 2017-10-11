DETROIT — Eminem tore into President Donald Trump in a freestyle rap that aired on Tuesday night’s BET Hip Hop Awards, and Maine rapper Spose joined the fray with a message of support.

In the taped segment, apparently filmed Friday in a downtown Detroit parking garage, the rapper described the president as “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust” — complete with a handful of references bleeped for the television audience.

Eminem warned off “any fan of mine who’s a supporter of (Trump).”

Spose, who recently recorded an entire album in less than 24 hours, posted a link to a video of Eminem’s performance on his Facebook page. The post, which ended with “(Expletive) Donald Trump!!!” brought out a number of responses from Trump supporters. He also tweeted about it on Twitter.

Flanked by a crew that included fellow Detroiters Royce da 5’9” and Kid Vishis, Eminem also declared himself a supporter of football’s Colin Kaepernick, whose national-anthem protests have spread across the NFL and drawn criticism from Trump on Twitter — which the rapper called a distraction from hurricane-battered Puerto Rico and other issues.

“But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” he rapped.

Kaepernick told the rapper on Twitter, “I appreciate you.”

At one point, he took on Trump’s vow to “lower our taxes,” rhyming:

“Then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips back and forth with his family / His golf resorts and mansions / Same s—that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered / Then does it more from his endorsement of Bannon / Support for the Klansmen / Tiki torches in hand / For the soldier that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa.”

The 44-year-old rapper closed out his rant with a message to his fans who support Trump, saying “I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against.” He added that people who don’t support the president love the military and the country, but “hate Trump.”

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment on the video, and Trump didn’t mention it while tweeting on several issues Wednesday morning.

The tirade follows last fall’s “Campaign Speech,” a lengthy track that included lines against Trump, then the Republican candidate. The Detroit rapper also led U.K. audiences in August in anti-Trump chants.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.