AUGUSTA
Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., a caller from Albee Road reported a burglary.
10:52 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road.
12:19 p.m., a Boothby Street caller reported a burglary.
3:56 p.m., a Willow Street caller reported a sex offense.
GARDINER
Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller complained of harassment.
VASSALBORO
Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., a Webber Pond Road caller reported the theft of a bicycle overnight.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., Nathan Feix was arrested at the Kennebec County jail on State Street.
12:17 a.m., Justin Antonio Lugo, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested at the jail on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
7:10 p.m., Michael Patrick Waldo, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on Western Avenue on two warrants from Kennebec County.
8:19 p.m., Seth R. Fish, 38, of Augusta, was arrested following a report of a burglary in progress from a Myrtle Street caller. Fish is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release. Lt. Chris Read said the department received a 911 call through a dispatch center in which a resident said someone was “breaking into my home” and gave the address before getting cut off. “We responded and caught the person in the act,” Read said.