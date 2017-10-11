AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., a caller from Albee Road reported a burglary.

10:52 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road.

12:19 p.m., a Boothby Street caller reported a burglary.

3:56 p.m., a Willow Street caller reported a sex offense.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller complained of harassment.

VASSALBORO

Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., a Webber Pond Road caller reported the theft of a bicycle overnight.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., Nathan Feix was arrested at the Kennebec County jail on State Street.

12:17 a.m., Justin Antonio Lugo, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested at the jail on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

7:10 p.m., Michael Patrick Waldo, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on Western Avenue on two warrants from Kennebec County.

8:19 p.m., Seth R. Fish, 38, of Augusta, was arrested following a report of a burglary in progress from a Myrtle Street caller. Fish is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release. Lt. Chris Read said the department received a 911 call through a dispatch center in which a resident said someone was “breaking into my home” and gave the address before getting cut off. “We responded and caught the person in the act,” Read said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.